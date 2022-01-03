Antonio Banderas musical ‘Company’ in Malaga temporarily suspended

The Soho Theatre in Malaga has temporarily suspended the musical ‘Company’ starring Antonio Banderas



The Soho Theatre in Malaga announced today, Monday, January 3, that performances of the musical production ‘Company’ have been suspended from today. This action has been taken due to possible Covid infections among the show team, in which, Antonio Banderas is the director, and also stars on stage.

In an official statement released today, a theatre spokesperson said the decision to temporarily halt the show was in order “to comply with current health protocols and guarantee safety”. Covid tests have apparently been carried out, and they are awaiting confirmation.

Performances are scheduled to start again on January 12 said the statement. Anybody who has purchased a ticket for the dates between today and January 12 have the option of a refund, or they can change the date of their ticket, at no extra cost.

Options to be reimbursed, or to change the date on a ticket, must be done through the original purchase channel. The Soho Theatre offered its apologies for any inconvenience that this cancellation may cause to clients, and has assured that it will be “enormously grateful” to receive the public again as of January 13.

Antonio Banderas has brought this magnificent production to his theatre in Malaga. It is a Spanish language version of the 1970 Broadway show by the late Stephen Sondheim, as reported by malagahoy.es.

