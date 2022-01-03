Driver arrested on Ibiza after fleeing the scene of a fatal accident

The incident occurred at around 8.30 am on the Cala Llonga road when the vehicle reportedly left the road, fell down a slope, and crashed into a tree. A source from the police reported that the driver, a 24-year-old young man of Indian nationality, was arrested at the Can Misses Hospital on Sunday 2.

Guardia Civil officers on the Balearic island of Ibiza have arrested the driver of a vehicle that early on the morning of Sunday, January 2, was involved in an accident in which a 37-year-old woman of foreign nationality, who was traveling as a passenger, died.

According to police sources, after the accident occurred, the driver fled the scene on foot, without notifying the emergency services. He allegedly went to the house of a friend who subsequently took him in his vehicle to the hospital for treatment to injuries sustained in the crash earlier.

It came to light during investigations that the detainee was driving without a licence. He also tested positive for alcohol after a breathalyser, and is awaiting the results of a drugs test. The detainee has been charged by the Guardia Civil with the crimes of reckless homicide, against road safety, and failure of the duty to help an injured person, as reported by mallorcadiario.com.

