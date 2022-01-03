Document showing Virginia Roberts’ secret deal with Jeffrey Epstein released

Judge releases a secret document showing a deal between Virginia Roberts and Jeffrey Epstein

A judge in New York has today, Monday, January 3, released a secret document that details an agreement made between Prince Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Roberts, and the paedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein.

Ms Roberts’ lawsuit finally goes to court tomorrow, Tuesday 4, and with the release of this file, the Duke of York’s legal team is hoping that the contents could be a key factor in getting the case thrown out of court.

This document allegedly contains details of a secret $500,000 (€443,163) payout made in 2009 to Virginia Roberts, by Epstein’s estate. In her lawsuit, Ms Roberts, now aged 38, is accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her three times, when she was 17 years old. His lawyers believe that a clause in the document will show that she can not attempt to sue the Duke.

It is believed that the content of this settlement document – which had been kept under seal – contains clauses that state all other “potential defendants” are excused from “all manner of action and actions of Virginia Roberts”. A copy of the settlement had been passed to the Prince’s lawyers back in October for them to study.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s name is involved in this case as well, with the accuser claiming that the British socialite had been the person responsible for luring her into Epstein’s clutches, and subsequently, trafficked to the Duke of York.


Maxwell was found guilty in a Manhattan court last week, on five out of six counts, of supplying vulnerable teenagers to Epstein, to satisfy his depraved sexual desires, between 1994 and 2004, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

