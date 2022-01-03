Child calls on Amnesty International after games console punishment

Child calls on Amnesty International for help after games console punishment.

A 12-year-old boy from Spain’s Alicante called on Amnesty International after his parents punished him. Alvarito Bosch pleaded for the organisation to step in after he alleged he was a victim of “all kinds of violations of human rights”.

The youngster claims to have been accused of lying and of carrying out hoaxes. He said: “I have become the fodder for all kinds of injustice and it is not fair”.

His father though revealed details surrounding the young boy’s punishment. Alvarito’s father commented: “What is happening is that we have punished him without a console, that’s what is happening. Because he talks badly to us and doesn’t study.”

The stressed-out father went on to add: “Amnesty International has to waste its time with this tantrum, when there are such urgent causes to deal with”.

After Alvarito called on Amnesty International the organisation quickly responded. The organisation said: “We are working on a number of human rights issues: the health crisis, violence against women, refugees, LGBTI rights, the illegitimate arms trade, the death penalty and torture, but as soon as these issues are resolved, we will review the case and try to talk to your father”.

The young boy has called for his punishment to be reduced. Alvarito said: “At least get me a reduced sentence, I can’t go six days without going online, this is isolating me and abducting me against my will.”

