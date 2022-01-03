Cataluña reports first cases of “flurona” in Spain

The Department of Health in Cataluña has reported the first cases of “flurona” in Spain, in which patients are simultaneously infected with coronavirus and influenza.

After the first case was detected in Israel a few days ago, the Catalan government has reported the first cases of flurona, in which patients are simultaneously infected with coronavirus and influenza, in Spain. According to the Department of Health, the cases are “mild”.

The Catalan government has confirmed in a press conference that there are patients infected with both COVID and the flu, but the symptoms have so far only been mild.

Flurona, the combination of the words “flu” and “corona”, was first detected in Israel in a pregnant woman who was infected with both viruses simultaneously. All her symptoms were mild.

Flurona is not a new variant of coronavirus, like omicron and delta. Although until now there were no known such cases of co-infection and patients had either one virus or the other, it appears that this is about to change.

There is so far not enough data to predict whether this may be more dangerous for patients, but when it was first detected in Israel, the experts warned that it could make symptoms stronger.

