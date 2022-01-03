Burglar bound and gagged his victims in Spain’s Almeria.

Officers from the Guardia Civil in Almeria have arrested a violent burglar who robbed two houses in Almeria’s Velefique and Nacimiento. The robber had not been alone when he committed the crimes.

Operation “Barvele” led officers from the Guardia Civil to arrest the man who had carried out the violent robberies armed with a knife. The perpetrators of the robberies had gagged and bound their victims before stealing from them. The arrested person has now been sent to prison but the investigation is still open.

The investigation was opened in early April when officers became aware of a violent robbery committed at a house in Almeria’s Velefique. The alleged robbers had threatened the victim with a knife and bound and gagged their victim. The victim had both their hands and feet tied before having money stolen.

The shocking robbery led to the start of operation “Barvele”. Officers carried out a series of enquiries which led them to find that another violent robbery had been committed in the same way a few months after the first.

The second robbery took place in August. This time the perpetrators hit a house in the town of Nacimiento. The homeowner was approached when he was in his garden and attacked by several people. The homeowner was thrown to the ground violently before having his hands and feet bound. The victim was then shoved into a hut and locked inside while the perpetrators robbed the house.

So far officers from the Guardia Civil have arrested one of the alleged perpetrators of the violent robberies. The investigation is still ongoing and is hoped that the other perpetrators will be located and arrested soon.

The arrested person has been remanded in prison by the Almeria courts.

