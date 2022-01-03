Andalucia’s Committee of Experts announces its new measures

The Committee of Experts met today, Monday, January 3, to discuss the evolution of Covid-19 in the Community



The Junta de Andalucia’s Regional Committee for High Impact on Public Health, better known as the ‘Committee of Experts’, met in Malaga today, Monday, January 3. This meeting was chaired by Juanma Moreno, the President of Andalucia, during which they discussed the evolution of the coronavirus Omicron strain in the Community.

It was agreed during this meeting that from now on, Covid testing for vulnerable people, or people with severe symptoms will be prioritised. Telephone monitoring of close contacts in quarantine will be eliminated, and the quarantine of entire classrooms will be ruled out.

Jesus Aguirre, the Minister of Health and Families, informed the media of the measures adopted, at the headquarters of the Andalucian Government Delegation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In the event of possible contagions, it was established that in cases of suspicion without a self-diagnostic test, citizens should go into isolation, and close contacts be notified. Diagnostic tests (PDIA) will be prioritised for confirmation of these types of cases. The patient should also notify the Public Health Service, preferably through the Salud Responde application.

Regarding confirmed cases, in asymptomatic or mild symptomatic cases, and without risk factors, home isolation is necessary, and active clinical monitoring will not be carried out. In symptomatic cases, or in vulnerable people, home isolation will be necessary, and an active clinical follow-up will be carried out.

Isolation must be carried out for a minimum period of 7 days for confirmed cases, if at the end of this period the person is asymptomatic, and at least three days have elapsed after the disappearance of the symptoms.

For those with severe disease, or immunosuppression, the minimum isolation period of 21 days is maintained. An antigen test will be carried out on the seventh day for staff working in health or social care centres before they can return to work.

Regarding close contacts, priority will be given in those areas in which the exposure is considered high risk. Preference will be given in requesting the PDIA test in those close contacts with a higher risk of infection, or presenting serious symptoms.

Close contacts who are in quarantine will not be monitored by telephone. Neither will there be any follow-up of close contacts that have occurred in any means of collective transport, unless there is evidence of an outbreak.

In the educational field (especially Infant and Primary), and university, it will not be necessary to quarantine entire classrooms. Before the appearance of an outbreak, the Primary Care Epidemiology professionals will determine the pertinent actions, based on the specific situation, in coordination with the school nurse.

The Alert Committee has also approved a series of recommendations for close contacts based on their immunisation status. Fully vaccinated close contacts will be instructed to carry out only essential activities. They should reduce their social interactions as much as possible, including using the surgical mask constantly for 10 days after the last exposure.

Close contacts who are not vaccinated, or with an incomplete vaccination schedule, will be quarantined for 7 days after the last contact with a confirmed case. They must take extreme precautions up to 10 days, and reduce social interactions as much as possible, using the mask constantly.

All close contacts of a confirmed case of Covid-19, regardless of their immunisation status, are recommended to use a surgical mask. They should monitor their health, and, when any symptoms appear, notify the health system. Hands should be washed frequently, and avoid taking antipyretics during the surveillance period. Frequently used spaces must be adequately ventilated.

Confirmed cases are urged to inform their close contacts, so that during the 10 day period after their last contact, they can exercise extreme precaution. Their social interactions must be reduced as much as possible by constantly wearing a mask, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.