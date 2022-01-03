Andalucia begins vaccinating children aged 6 and 7

Andalucia is about to start vaccinating children aged 6 and 7, and appointments for the first dose can be made from Tuesday, December 4.

Andalucia is now ready to start vaccinating childred aged 6 and 7 against coronavirus. The appointments for the first dose for children born in 2014 and 2015 can be made from Tuesday, December 4.

The announcement was made by the president of Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, on social networks. He stated that “we have just finished the meeting with the Committee of Experts in Malaga. We are going to start vaccinating children aged 6 and 7, and over-50s will soon receive the third dose”.

“Vaccination is the best instrument for diminishing the force of the pandemic,” added Moreno.

The health minister, Jesús Aguirre, then explained that “from this Monday, people aged 56 and 57 years old can make an appointment for the booster shot, and from Tuesday, children aged 6 and 7, born in 2014 and 2015, can make an appointment for the vaccine”.

From January 10, children aged 5 and 6, born in 2016 and 2017, can also make an appointment for vaccination at their health centre.

Aguirre insisted on “responsibility and caution” from the local councils to minimize the impact of infections among those who attend celebrations related to Día de los Reyes Magos on January 6.

