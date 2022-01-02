When the 2022 winter sales begin in Spain – dates and stores

As always, after the Christmas period come the winter sales. Here is a list of when they begin in Spain, including dates and specific stores.

When it comes to the annual winter sales following the Christmas period, some stores have decided to begin their sales early.

There are also differences in business legislation in the different autonomous communities, and dates may vary from one territory to another in Spain.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



El Corte Inglés

The sales in El Corte Inglés begin on January 7, although many products have also been reduced since December 26.

Inditex (Zara, Stradivarius, Pull and Bear, Bershka…)

The stores in the Inditex group, including Zara, Stradivarius, Pull and Bear, Bershka, Oysho, Lefties and Massimo Dutti, have two starting dates for the sale: it began online on January 1, whereas in stores it will begin on January 7.

Mango

In Mango stores, the sales begin early on January 3.

H&M

The Swedish chain H&M is also starting the sales early, on January 3 and there have been sales on its website since January 1.

Grupo Tendam (Cortefiel, Springfield, Women’s Secret)

The sales period at shops that belong to Grupo Tendam, which include Cortefiel, Springfield and Women’s Secret, begins on January 7 and continues until March 7. There are already sales online.

Dates for communities

Andalucía: January 7 to March 7.

Aragón: January 6 to March.

Asturias: January 7 to March 6.

Islas Baleares: From January 7.

Canarias: January 7 to March 6

Cantabria: January 7 to April 6.

Castilla-La Mancha: January 7 to March 31.

Castilla y León: January 7 to March 6.

Cataluña: January 7 to March 6.

Ceuta: January 7 to February 28.

Comunidad Valenciana: January 7 to March 12

Extremadura: January 7 to March 6.

Galicia: January 7 to April 7.

La Rioja: January 7 to March 6.

Madrid: January 1 to March 31.

Melilla: January 7 to March 7.

Murcia: January 7 to March 7.

Navarra: January 7 to March 6.

País Vasco: January 7 to March 31.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.