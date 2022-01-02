Seafront transformation okayed for seafront development in Alicante province’s Torrevieja

TORREVIEJA’S last plenary council session of 2021 cleared the way for two first-line tower blocks.

Critics claim that the 26-storey buildings will transform Torrevieja’s urban landscape, changing beyond recognition the emblematic Doña Sinforosa seafront park and the mediaeval Acequion canal.

Owing to the governing Partido Popular’s overall majority, there was no opposition to the municipal reports in the project’s favour despite the insistence of coastal authority Costas that the planned buildings will occupy part of the state-owned maritime strip.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Mayor Eduardo Dolon defended the development, dismissing criticism not only from the PSOE, Los Verdes and Sueña parties but also a significant number of Torrevieja residents.

Dolon reminded those present that a town hall cannot refuse to process a building application, while pointing that the initial process was begun by his socialist predecessors.

The mayor also announced that the promoters will be obliged to retain the Doña Sinforosa pines and eucalyptus trees, some of which are more than six storeys high.