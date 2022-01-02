ROCKABILLY returns to Torremolinos after having to be postponed in 2021, but now bearing the title 28th Rockin Race Jamboree it runs from February 3 to 6.

Headlining the event is the Reverend Horton Heat and his band who will appear with some 28 other performers at the Prince of Asturias Auditorium along with DJs and a classic car collection.

The Reverend (real name James C Heath) has been performing for more than 30 years and apart from releasing a dozen albums, he has appeared with such bands and The Cramps and Sex Pistols after being proclaimed the Godfather of Psychobilly.

Tickets for this ever-popular gathering of fans of rockabilly or those just wanting to take part in a great few days of escapism and music which started in the USA and moved to the UK and beyond cost €90 from the official website https://rockinrace.com/ where you can also find out about accommodation.

Although all day tickets are already exhausted, the advance ticket pass, in addition and subject to space and social distancing give holders access to the exclusive pre-party on Wednesday February 2.

Brush up your beehives, dust down your drapes and get to the Rockin Race Jamboree!

