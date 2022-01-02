Retaining wall will prevent future disasters in Alicante province’s Sierra de Callosa

THE Confederación Hidrografica del Segura (CHS) is constructing a barrier in Sierra de Callosa’s Cueva Ahumada district.

This will prevent sediment and debris from being swept downhill during periods of heavy rain, explained Callosa’s mayor,Manuel Martinez Sirvent, and Environment councillor Elena Estañ.

During the disastrous High Level Isolated Depression (DANA) storms of September 2019, silt, rocks and stones were carried downstream by the area’s swollen watercourses and caused serious damage, blocking the road that links Callosa and Redovan.

Callosa town hall and the CHS later assessed where action was needed to prevent a repetition of the devastation and agreed that the Cueva Ahumada retaining wall was one of these priorities.

The CHS recently began constructing a €250,000 rock-filled dike that has been authorised by the regional government as well as Callosa town hall and is expected to be finished within two months.