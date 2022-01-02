Police cars spotted on runway at Heathrow

Heathrow flights have reportedly been redirected to other runways



There have been reports of fire engines and police cars spotted on a runway at Heathrow airport this afternoon, Sunday, January 2, after a British Airways flight from Dubai landed. Other flights have also been disrupted according to messages posted on social media, with the flights seemingly being redirected to different runways.

A spokesperson for British Airways told MailOnline, “The aircraft landed safely and customers and crew have all disembarked the aircraft”. Around the same time, several aircraft were shown to be flying in circles on the airport’s flight tracker.

A British Airways Airbus A350-1041, with the registration number G-XWBC, was reportedly seen being escorted by fire engines after touching down. No information has been released but it is believed that the aircraft could have suffered a bird strike, or a tailstrike. Another report mentioned a fox seen walking across one of the runways.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“BA plane surrounded by police and blue lights. Anyone know why? We’re in T5”, one person posted on social media.

One Twitter user commented that they saw aircraft circling for a period of time before being able to land, and were also seen to be redirected upon landing. Planes were being backed up according to another user on Twitter.

“Good afternoon, due to circumstances beyond our control, we will switch our runways at 15:30, landing on the northern runway 27R, and taking off from the southern runway 27L”, tweeted Heathrow Noise.

Whatever the reason for the incident, it is bound to create chaos for the hundreds of passengers either arriving or departing from Heathrow today.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.