Orihuela votes unanimously to leave Miguel Hernandez University’s name unchanged

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Orihuela votes unanimously to leave Miguel Hernandez University's name unchanged
UNANIMOUS OPPOSITION: Orihuela city council wants no changes to Miguel Hernandez University’s name Photo credit: Jose Carlos Diez

ORIHUELA city council’s last plenary session called for Miguel Hernandez University’s (UMH) name to remain unchanged.

Although the UMH is Elche-based, the poet Miguel Hernandez whose name it bears was born in Orihuela and Partido Popular, Ciudadanos, PSOE, Cambiemos and Vox councillors supported a motion opposing Elche city council’s moves to add “Elche” to the university’s name.

The motion also asked the UMH’s rector and staff not to alter the name but to call instead for more courses and investment.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here