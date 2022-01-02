Orihuela votes unanimously to leave Miguel Hernandez University’s name unchanged

ORIHUELA city council’s last plenary session called for Miguel Hernandez University’s (UMH) name to remain unchanged.

Although the UMH is Elche-based, the poet Miguel Hernandez whose name it bears was born in Orihuela and Partido Popular, Ciudadanos, PSOE, Cambiemos and Vox councillors supported a motion opposing Elche city council’s moves to add “Elche” to the university’s name.

The motion also asked the UMH’s rector and staff not to alter the name but to call instead for more courses and investment.