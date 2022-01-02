Man dies in tragic paragliding accident in Teba

A 57-year old man has died in a tragic paragliding accident in a mountainous zone of Teba, Malaga.

The emergency services have informed that a 57-year-old man died on Saturday, January 1, due to an accident that occurred when he was paragliding in the municipality of Teba, in the northeast of the province of Malaga. Teba is known for its paragliding and parasailing trails.

The authorities were alerted to the paragliding accident at around 2:30 p.m., when two witnesses reported that a paraglider had fallen in a mountainous zone of Teba. According to the witnesses, the victim had fallen on a plateau and was in a very serious condition.

Officers from the Guardia Civil and local Teba firefighters arrived on the scene of the incident, although they were only able to recover the man’s lifeless body.

