Madrid woman leaves 2-year-old home alone to “go for a drink” on NYE

A woman in Madrid was charged with child neglect after she left her 2-year-old son home alone on New Year’s Eve while she went out to “go for a drink”.

Officers from the Madrid Municipal Police have arrested a woman charged with child neglect after she left her 2-year-old child crying on the terrace of her house in Villaverde, Madrid.

According to police sources, a police vehicle arrived at the woman’s home at around 3:30 a.m., after they had been informed by various citizens that a 2-year-old boy was “crying and screaming” on the terrace, wearing pyjamas and calling for his mother.

When the officers arrived, they found that the child was extremely cold. The woman’s home was also dirty and had alcoholic drinks within reach.

The police contacted the mother, who arrived after 45 minutes in a state of drunkenness, claiming that she had gone out “for a drink” and had supposedly left the child in the care of a woman who she was not able to identify.

She was arrested on suspicion of child neglect and taken to the police station. The child was taken to a children’s shelter for protection.

