Local, regional and European grants provide more jobs in Alicante’s Guardamar

GUARDAMAR town hall has signed one-year work contracts for 15 new municipal employees.

It was able to do so via the regional government’s Empuju and Ecovid schemes, receiving grants of €150,249 for the under-30s and €161,485 for over-30s, revealed Guardamar’s mayor Jose Luis Saez.

Both the Empuju and Ecovid projects are co-financed by the EU’s European Social Fund introduced to alleviate the effects of the pandemic, while Guardamar town hall contributed a further €163,972.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Saez welcomed the new employees on December 28, accompanied by Gisela Teva, the town hall’s Economic Development councillor.

It was her department’s mission to create career opportunities, Teva explained, so that the unemployed could combine improving their future job prospects while providing improved services for the local population.