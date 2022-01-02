Local, regional and European grants provide more jobs in Alicante’s Guardamar

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Local, regional and European grants provide more jobs in Alicante's Guardamar
NEW EMPLOYEES: Guardamar mayor Jose Luis Saez welcomes the latest intake Photo credit: Guardamar town hall

GUARDAMAR town hall has signed one-year work contracts for 15 new municipal employees.

It was able to do so via the regional government’s Empuju and Ecovid schemes, receiving grants of €150,249 for the under-30s and €161,485 for over-30s, revealed Guardamar’s mayor Jose Luis Saez.

Both the Empuju and Ecovid projects are co-financed by the EU’s European Social Fund introduced to alleviate the effects of the pandemic, while Guardamar town hall contributed a further €163,972.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Saez welcomed the new employees on December 28, accompanied by Gisela Teva, the town hall’s Economic Development councillor.

It was her department’s mission to create career opportunities, Teva explained, so that the unemployed could combine improving their future job prospects while providing improved services for the local population.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here