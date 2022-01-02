Lionel Messi one of four PSG players to test positive for Covid-19

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Lionel Messi is one of four players that have tested positive for Coronavirus this week. It follows an up and down start to his time at the league after shocking football fans eveywhere by leaving Barcelona in the summer.

In the domestic league, Messi has scored only one goal and the opportunity for more as PSG take on tiny club Vannes in the Coupe de France on Monday 3 January will now be missed by the superstar. He has however done much better in the Champions League scored fivegoals in five games for the French superclub.

In a short statement on the club’s website, PSG said: “The medical update for this Sunday, january 2 concerns Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Butumazala and Neymar Jr. The 4 positive players for Covid-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala. They currently respect isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol. Neymar Jr will continue his care in Brazil until January 9 with members of the medical and persormance staff of Paris Saint-Germain. His return to training is still expected in about 3 weeks.”

Lionel Messi went to Argentina to spend the festive period with family and friends and posted a New Year message that referenced Covid-19 and it’s impact on the world. “I can only give thanks for everything that I had to live in this 2021”, he wrote. “Even more so when many people had a really bad time because of the s***** virus that never ends. Hopefully 2022 brings a lot og health, which is what I wish you all for the new year. Hug everyone!”

His positive result comes amid many new cases in the premier league also, with the latest victim being Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who will miss the side’s important game against Chelsea today. Following their Coupe de France game against fourth-tier Vannes, PSG then look to Sunday night as they take on Lyon and hope to extend their huge 13-point gap at the top of Ligue 1.

