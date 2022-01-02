Israel announces world’s first case of flurone

Health authorities in Israel have announced the world’s first case of flurone, that is where a person is infected with the coronavirus and the flu bug at the same time.

The first case is that of a pregnant young woman who they believe to be the first person to be infected with both viruses at the same time, after she was tested at Beilinson Hospital in the city of Petach Tikva, Israel, last week.

The story first reported in the Daily Mail says that the woman is suffering from mild symptoms. Officials are however studying her case to determine what the effects of the dual combination might be and to see whether it causes a greater severity of the virus.They are also looking into what actions may need to be taken to prevent the possibility that further cases appear.