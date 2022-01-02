Israel announces world’s first case of flurone

Health authorities in Israel have announced the world’s first case of flurone, that is where a person is infected with the coronavirus and the flu bug at the same time.
The first case is that of a pregnant young woman who they believe to be the first person to be infected with both viruses at the same time, after she was tested at Beilinson Hospital in the city of Petach Tikva, Israel, last week.
The story first reported in the Daily Mail says that the woman is suffering from mild symptoms. Officials are however studying her case to determine what the effects of the dual combination might be and to see whether it causes a greater severity of the virus.They are also looking into what actions may need to be taken to prevent the possibility that further cases appear.
Doctors at the hospital believe that although hers is the first recorded case, there could be many more worldwise. Professor Arnon Vizhnitser, Director of the Department of Gynecology at Beilinson Hospital, said: “She was diagnosed with flu and coronavirus as soon as she arrived. “Both tests came back positive, even after we double-checked. It’s the same disease. They are viral and cause shortness of breath as they both attack the upper respiratory tract.”
Dr. Vizhnitser added: “We are seeing more and more pregnant women with the flu. It is definitely a great challenge dealing with a woman who comes in with a fever when giving birth.”
“This happens especially when you don’t know if it is coronavirus or flu, so you treat them in the same way. Most of the disease is respiratory.”
The news that Israel have announced the world’s first case of flurone, follows their health minister’s offer on New year’s Eve of a fourth dose of vaccine to older people.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.