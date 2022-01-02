Free legal clinics for Camposol residents in Murcia’s Mazarron

Free legal clinics for Camposol residents in Murcia's Mazarron
Photo credit: Camposol Residents Association

MEMBERS of the Camposol Residents Assocation (CRA) can now benefit from free, initial legal advice regarding their properties.

“It was good to be given the opportunity to look at some individual problems and give some initial advice,” said bilingual lawyer Gerardo Vazquez, who has dual Spanish and English nationality.

“After successfully dealing with property problems in Andalucia, I hope that I can also help people in Murcia,” he added,ralluding to the predicament of many of the Mazarron urbanisation’s residents.

Sr Vazquez, who was speaking after the successful first free clinic, has a proven track record in dealing with property issues.

He is legal advisor to AUAN, Andalucia’s leading homeowners’ group which played a major role in bringing about legal reforms both nationally and regionally, benefitting some 300,000 properties in Andalucia alone.

“We are happy to provide this new service to our members in addition to the activities that we are undertaking with Gerardo and the rest of the legal team,” said the CRA’s president Phillip Gelling. “This will help us address outstanding issues and improve the Camposol experience for everyone who lives there.”


For more information about Camposol Residents Association (CRA) or to request a clinic appointment, please contact the [email protected] email address.

