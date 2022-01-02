Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude registered in the Gulf of Cadiz

Gulf of Cadiz registers an earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale



According to a statement issued by the Emergency 112 service, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 was been registered on Saturday evening (January 1), in the Gulf of Cadiz. No reports of personal injuries or damage to properties are reported.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN), reported that the tremor occurred at approximately 10.03pm, with an intensity of III, and occurred at a depth of around 13km.

112 received six calls from concerned members of the public, all located in municipalities on the Huelva coast, who had felt the movement. Specifically, the calls were received from Ayamonte, Cartaya, Lepe, Isla Cristina, and Huelva.

After checks performed by the emergency services in these areas, the coordinating center has not been notified of any damage. It was also felt in parts of Portugal’s Algarve, and in Gibraltar.

In the event of an earthquake, 112 recommends you to remain calm and avoid any panic, hoax, rumour, or exaggerated information. During an earthquake, they recommend that the best thing to do is stay where you are, whether you are inside a building or on the street, as accidents can occur when entering and leaving buildings.

If you are outside, it is advisable to stay away from electrical cables, cornices, glass, and other elements that could break or detach due to movement. If the earthquake surprises you while inside a vehicle, stop immediately where the traffic allows it, and remain inside it until the earthquake ends.

After a violent quake, you should leave the building you occupy in an orderly and gradual manner. Do not use the telephone unless it is in the case of emergency. Follow the instructions of the relevant authorities or agencies involved through the media and official accounts on social networks, including, Facebook 112 Andalucia and IGNSpain, as reported by europapress.es.

