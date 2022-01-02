Cartagena cosmetic surgeon accused of operating while on drugs after woman dies from liposculpture

A cosmetic surgeon in Cartagena is facing accusations of operating while on drugs after a woman spent a month in the ICU and died following a liposculpture procedure.

Sara, the 39-year-old woman and mother-of-two who was in a critical condition in the ICU in Cartagena after a liposculpture procedure, has died, confirmed sources close to her.

Sara’s family has always insisted that she was the victim of medical negligence as she underwent cosmetic surgery at a private clinic, Virgen de la Caridad de Cartagena. The operation was performed on December 2.

Sara suffered serious injuries during a liposculpture procedure performed by a doctor who began his studies in Chile, continued in Murcia and finished in Naples (Italy). Until May of last year, he was a cardiovascular surgeon in the Murcian Health Service and he recently obtained a master’s degree in cosmetic and anti-aging medicine from the Complutense University of Madrid.

The family is taking legal action against the doctor, accusing him of “professional imprudence” during the operation which led to Sara’s death.

On December 2, at 8 a.m., Sara went into surgery. The doctor informed her family that everything had gone well and that she had destabilized slightly. However, it was later confirmed that she had multiple perforations and injuries in the kidneys, liver, duodenum, colon and intestine following the procedure.

These injuries are in no way usual risks associated with such a procedure and the doctor is being investigated for possible consumption of drugs prior to the operation.

