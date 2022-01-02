Breaking News: Fire breaks out at South Africa’s parliament

South Africa’s historic Houses of Parliament buildings were damaged this morning after a fire broke out. The 150 year old building situated in the centre of Cape Town is a National Heritage Site and has been given grade one national heritage status, the highest grade set by The South African Heritage Resources Agency.

According to fire department spokesman, Jermaine Carelse, the blaze began in the third floor office and spread to the national assembly chamber. According to Carelse no one has been injured in the blaze, which is being attended to by 35 firefighters.

The roof has also caught fire with the flames and smoke being visible from some distance.

Parliament is not currently sitting however they are due to return after the Christmas break. South Africa has two houses, one in Pretoria and one in Cape Town, the latter being used during the summer months and the former winter.

The news that a fire has broken out at parliament in South Africa will come as a big blow for the country, in the city that the late Desmond Tutu was laid to rest yesterday. The buildings which feature the typical Cape Dutch style are a major attraction and source of pride for South Africans.

