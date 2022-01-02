Bin area in a Vera street allegedly worse than ever

STEVEN MULLARD recently contacted the Euro Weekly News about litter in Vera’s Calle Juan Cuadrado.

“The area is still dirty and there is more mess than ever,” Steven complained 10 days later, alleging that Vera town hall was partly responsible for the spread of Covid-19.

“This is all contagious and many Vera residents seem to hang about bin areas looking at rubbish, and picking things up,” he claimed.

“So I blame the service for the rise and spread of Covid and have made a complaint to the president of Spain and the central government, sending it it to the media, too,” Steven said.

“The cleaning service is an utter disgrace and the poor hygiene could seriously put people at risk. Sort it out!” he declared.