You can request Covid sick leave in Andalucia through your mobile phone

You can request sick leave due to Covid through Andalucia’s Salud Responde app.

The Andalucian Health Service (SAS) has incorporated a specific section for the coronavirus into its mobile application Salud Responde, in which users, in addition to being able to notify that they are positive, can request Covid sick leave from their mobile.

Users through the Salud Responde mobile application can notify the SAS of a positive result after performing an antigen test or indicate that they have symptoms compatible with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

From that moment on, the application guides them through a questionnaire that screens people with severe symptoms, vulnerable people, those over 70 years of age, people with serious illness, immunosuppressed and pregnant and health or social health personnel.

How to request sick leave due to Covid in Andalucia

To be able to request sick leave due to Covid in Andalusia, you must download the Salud Responde app, available in the iOS and Android stores, on your mobile and register with it.

The Health Responde application questionnaire for the notification of positive cases incorporates the question of whether the person needs to process their sick leave, in case they cannot work remotely, information that their health centre will use to manage the sick leave for preventive isolation.

If so, the data is recorded and the process begins once the information is received at each user’s primary care centre.

Users are notified of this withdrawal through the mobile phone that they have registered in the system and can also be consulted on the SAS Clicsalud + website, avoiding having to make an appointment for said procedure and eliminating trips to the health centre.

In addition to facilitating these administrative procedures for the user and avoiding having to travel to the health centre, the application informs the user that they must confine themselves to their current residence, maintain the usual prevention measures and inform their close contacts.