The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has outlined in the journal Medical Writing, when an omicron-infected person is most contagious. The information comes with most countries around the world struggling to stem the spread of the highly contagious virus.

With more being understood about the virus every day the CD has said that the first and most contagious moment takes place in the first two days after the Covid-19 symptoms appear. The second infectious moment according to their findings takes place two or three days later.

This finding has resulted in the United States and others reducing their quarantine periods, in the States from ten to five days and in other countries to seven. There is evidence of even shorter restrictions being in place with South Africa telling its people only to isolate if they show symptoms.

The United States have also gone one step further saying there is no need to isolate provided you wear a mask at all times and sanitise appropriately.

Although omicron’s reproductive capacity is greater than that of other strains, the severity of its cases is also lower and it is registering fewer hospital admissions and fewer deaths.

With health experts starting to understand better when an omicron-infected person is most contagious, it is likely that we will see more countries around the world taking a different approach to stopping the spread of the virus.

