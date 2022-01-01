What products will be more expensive in 2022 in Spain?

Due to uncertainty caused by the global supply chain crisis and other factors, certain products will become more expensive in 2022 in Spain.

As the new year arrives, there are changes on the horizon. Many people feel somewhat hopeful and positive about what this year may bring, as there are hopes that the coronavirus pandemic may come to an end.

However, experts have said that the global uncertainty derived from inflation, the supply chain crisis and the energy crisis are not showing signs that they will improve over the next year.

As reported in the specialised blog Business Insider Spain, this situation will continue throughout the year. “We think central banks and many investors underestimate the probability that consumer price inflation may turn out higher than expected – and last longer than is currently priced into financial markets,” confirmed Allianz Global Investors.

The Spanish consumer price index (CPI) rose to 5.6% last November, the highest record of the last 29 years. The outlook does not seem promising. It is expected that in 2022 other new highs will be recorded, such as the price of electricity, which may reach up to 320 euros per MW.

Furthermore, there is also a crisis in the supply chains. There is currently a global shortage of semiconductor chips, and as the offer runs out, the demand grows. All this will continue to affect prices throughout 2022.

Tobacco will also become more expensive. The special taxes that the Spanish government intends to implement will lead to an increase of up to 5.5%, allowing them to collect up to 6,880 million euros.

There is also the new registration tax for the automobile sector, which will increase the average price of each car by around 800 euros, meaning that between 100,000 and 110,000 fewer cars will be sold in Spain.

Other products considered essential, such as wheat, corn and soya, will also become more expensive and demand is increasing quickly.

Beauty products such as razors will also become more expensive in 2022, due to the consequence of the supply crisis and the increase in the price of transport.

