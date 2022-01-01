Vueling, the most punctual of all European Airlines

Vueling takes the prize for being the most punctual European airline, with a punctuality index of 92.13% for its more than 90,000 flights from June to December of 2021.

The Spanish airline company Vueling, which belongs to the International Airlines Group (IAG) and is based in Barcelona, has obtained a punctuality index of 92.13% on its more than 90,000 flights from June to December of 2021. During the second half of the year, they bounced back from the damage done during the pandemic, especially in terms of international flights, making them the number one airline in Europe for punctuality.

The consulting firm Cirium, specialised in aviation data and analytics, has published its report on punctuality, based on flight data from more than 600 sources of information in real-time. Vueling has come out at the top of the list of European Airlines, with the index of 92.13%.

After the drop in activity due to the pandemic in 2020 and the significant travel restrictions in place during 2021, Vueling has managed to get some of its international operations back to normal during the second half of the year.

Around 65% of its capacity from the third quarter of the year were international flights, reported Vueling.

The company has also opened new routes for the north of Europe.

