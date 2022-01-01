“Unexplained” New Year’s Day death in Liverpool

A man in Liverpool has died after falling from a building, with police calling the incident “unexplained.”
A man in Liverpool has died after falling from a building today, January 1, 2022, with police calling the incident “unexplained.”
Police received a report from North West Ambulance Service at around 9:20am today that a man had fallen from an apartment on Fox Street, Everton.
Officers attended the scene where the man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead shortly after.
Forensics also attended the scene and a police cordon was put up around the building of the apartment.
An air ambulance was also there and landed at around 9:30am near Everton Park.
A Merseyside Police spokesperson said the young man’s death is being treated as “unexplained” and officers are currently trying to contact his next of kin.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
