“Unexplained” New Year’s Day death in Liverpool

A man in Liverpool has died after falling from a building today, January 1, 2022, with police calling the incident “unexplained.”

Police received a report from North West Ambulance Service at around 9:20am today that a man had fallen from an apartment on Fox Street, Everton.

Officers attended the scene where the man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead shortly after.

Forensics also attended the scene and a police cordon was put up around the building of the apartment.

An air ambulance was also there and landed at around 9:30am near Everton Park.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said the young man’s death is being treated as “unexplained” and officers are currently trying to contact his next of kin.

They said: “We can confirm emergency services attended Fox Street, Liverpool on Saturday (January 1) following a report a man had fallen from apartments.”

“Officers received a report from the North West Ambulance Service at around 9.20am that a man in his 20s had fallen.”

“He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.”

“His death is being treated as unexplained and officers are working to identify his next of kin.”

“Enquiries are ongoing.”