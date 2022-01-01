Torremolinos: three brothers arrested for attempted kidnapping with assault rifle

Three brothers have been arrested in Torremolinos for an attempted kidnapping in which they threatened the victims with an assault rifle.

Officers from the National Police in Torremolinos have arrested three brothers aged 23, 26 and 29 for the crimes of false imprisonment, illegal possession of weapons and assault and battery. It appears that the cause of the incident may be related to a dispute involving narcotics.

The police investigation began when they received reports of an attempted kidnapping on December 22 at around 4:15 p.m. in Torremolinos. The victims stated that three men had threatened them with an assault rifle and had tried to force them into a vehicle, but they were able to get away and seek refuge in a nearby health centre.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



From that moment, the officers began the investigation to try and shed light on the incident and arrest those responsible. In very little time, the police were able to identify, track down and arrest the suspects, three brothers with a history of various crimes.

During the search of the suspects’ home, the police seized an assault rifle with a wooden handle, a machete and the keys to a vehicle.

The three brothers were arrested and transported to the police station where the police wrote up a report, which has now been sent to the court in Torremolinos where the suspects will face trial.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.