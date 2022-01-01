Three arrested for distributing thousands of unsafe fake Iberian hams in Madrid and Seville

Three people have been arrested for distributing thousands of unsafe fake Iberian hams in Madrid and Seville, estimated to be worth around 180,000 euros.

The Guardia Civil has arrested three people in Huelva who were distributing ham with fake Iberian seals in Madrid and Seville and also seized 1,063 articles that were a risk to public health, as they were not considered fit for consumption.

The investigation was started in October by agents from the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of the Madrid Guardia Civil, reported police sources on Thursday.

The agents detected and immobilised various hams at a trading company in Getafe. The supposedly Iberian hams came from the province of Huelva and had irregularities on the seals and labels. They were also being distributed for sale to the public at businesses in Las Rozas and Seville.

After several inspections, the agents discovered a complex network in which Iberian seals were placed on non-Iberian products. They also had false quality certificates and were put on the market for consumers.

In total, the investigators seized 659 hams, which have an estimated value of 180,000 euros.

The hams were considered unsafe for consumption as the origin cannot be verified and food safety standards cannot be guaranteed.

In Huelva, the police arrested three people linked to the company that put the hams on the market for consumers.

Another five people who were involved in auditing and administration at companies dedicated to the certification of the quality of the products are also being investigated.

The perpetrators have been charged with crimes against public health, falsification of documents, fraud and crimes against industrial property.

