Thousands of penthouses for sale across Spain for €30,000

Thousands of penthouses are for sale across Spain for €30,000, according to Idealista.

Penthouses have always been the home desired by many since this type of construction is widespread in Spain to finish the top of blocks of flats. Developers know this and always play with this object of desire in many of their new home developments. The problem is always their price, although, if you search well and have no impediment to moving around, they can be found quite cheap.

Typically, the price of an attic is between 20 per cent and 40 per cent higher than that of another type of home in the same building, as reported by Idealista.

The advantages of acquiring this type of property are not only limited to having large outdoor spaces with better views but also that the owner usually has a more isolated house than the rest, among other things, because he does not have a neighbour on the floor above.

From Idealista they have prepared a selection of more than 23,000 penthouses for sale throughout Spain. Their prices are very varied and can be found from €30,000, very affordable prices for the vast majority of buyers.

There are not only offers in large cities such as Madrid or Barcelona, where prices are usually above the average in this type of housing but they can be found in almost any Spanish province through the selection made by the housing portal.