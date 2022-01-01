The first baby born in Malaga in 2022 has been named Adam.

Adam is the first Malaga baby and was born in the Maternal and Child Hospital.

Adam arrived at 2.42am, as reported by the Regional, weighed 3,740 grams and measured 51 centimetres.

The first baby born in Andalucia in 2022 in a public hospital was a girl named Rocio, who came into the world at the Hospital de Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) at 12:33am. The newborn weighed 3,200 grams, measured 51 centimetres and her delivery was by natural childbirth.

As detailed by the Junta de Andalucia in a press release, Jenifer was born at 12:49am at the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital in Seville. The first baby in the province of Seville has four more siblings and has weighed 3,080 grams and measured 47 centimetres.

At the Virgen de las Nieves Hospital in Granada, at 1.25am, a little girl was born prematurely in the 30th week of gestation.

In Huelva, the first baby in 2022 is a boy who was born at the Juan Ramon Jimenez University Hospital at 3.12am. His name is David and he weighed 3,470 grams.

At 3.11am, the first baby from Almeria arrived in the world. His name is Mateo and he was born in the Hospital de Poniente, weighing 3,660 grams and measuring 53 centimetres.

At 5.30am, the first Cordovan baby was born at the Hospital Valle de los Pedroches (Pozoblanco), in the North Sanitary Area of Cordoba. Her name is Chloe and she weighed 2,840 grams and measured 47 centimetres.

The latest was the first Jaen baby born at the San Agustin Hospital, in Linares, at 5:45am. Her name is Amira, she weighed 3,300 grams, measured 51 centimetres and has two more siblings.