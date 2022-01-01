Mystery of Fuengirola river full of thousands of dead fish

Several thousand dead fish discovered floating in Fuengirola river
The appearance of several thousand dead fish in the river of the Malaga municipality of Fuengirola, has caused alarm among the local town authorities. This has led to an investigation being conducted, involving officers from the Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Service unit, Seprona.
There is no explanation yet as to the cause of death of so many creatures, but the water is seen to have dense layers of dark foam, with rings of different colours and textures.
FCC, a company that provides cleaning services for the Town Council, has been working piecework since the beginning of the week to remove the inert fish. Speaking with EFE, Cayetano Valle Gomez, the representative for the Prevention of Occupational Risks explained that so far, around four or five tons of dead specimens have been removed.
Workmen have been collecting the various lifeless aquatic specimens from the water manually, with the help of nets. They have also managed to make use of a pedal boat provided by the consistory. This work is expected to continue right through the weekend.
It is a task that they will be hoping can be completed soon, as there is a strong and unpleasant smell of decomposing fish coming from the area. This is coupled with the worry of residents in the neighbourhood over the cause of the terrible incident, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
