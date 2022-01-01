Mystery of Fuengirola river full of thousands of dead fish

Several thousand dead fish discovered floating in Fuengirola river



The appearance of several thousand dead fish in the river of the Malaga municipality of Fuengirola, has caused alarm among the local town authorities. This has led to an investigation being conducted, involving officers from the Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Service unit, Seprona.

There is no explanation yet as to the cause of death of so many creatures, but the water is seen to have dense layers of dark foam, with rings of different colours and textures.