Municipal car parking rates in Malaga city to change this Monday

An update in the rates oif the eleven municipal car parks throughout the city of Malaga will come into force next Monday, January 3. As explained in a statement from the City Council, this measure was approved by the Smassa board of directors in March 2020.

Due to the declaration of the state of alarm in March 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaga’s municipal car parks made significant changes to their rates. These rate changes varied from between 50 per cent, to 10 per cent, implemented over a period of time, in an effort to reactivate the econony. It was agreed at the time that these new prices would come into force on January 3.

Starting next Monday, in the municipal car parks of Cruz de Humilladero, El Palo, and Carlos Haya, the hourly rate will be reduced by 0.45 cents. Therefore, the hourly rate for these car parks will go from €1.95, to €1.50, from Monday to Sunday.

The La Marina car park is currently undergoing a reform. As a result, due to the reduction in the number of available parking spaces, the hourly price will rise by €0.25, going from €2.10, to €2.35, from Monday to Sunday.

Lastly, the rates for the Camas, Alcazaba, San Juan, Tejon, Cervantes, Andalucia, and Salitre car parks will increase by €0.15, to €2.10 an hour from Monday to Friday. On Saturdays and Sundays, the price will increase by €0.25 an hour, to €2.35.

As the City Council has pointed out, municipal car park rates in Malaga have not increased since 2012, insisting that “the prices are below those charged in cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, or Bilbao”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.