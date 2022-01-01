Mile-high madness: Woman self-isolates in plane toilet after mid-flight Covid-positive.

The US woman spent five hours in the cramped cubicle.

DURING a recent flight from Chicago to Iceland, a woman from the US confined herself to a plane toilet after she tested Covid-positive mid-flight! The teacher from Michigan performed a rapid test during the flight after her throat began to hurt.

Marisa Fotieo took herself off to the aeroplane toilet cubicle halfway through the trip after feeling ill and took a rapid Covid test – which revealed she had the virus. She then decided to isolate herself in the “mile-high” toilet, where she remained for around five hours!

“I just took my rapid test and I brought it into the bathroom, and within what felt like two seconds there were two lines [indicating a positive test],” Fotieo told NBC News.

“There’s 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was giving it to them,” she said.

Fotieo took to social media platform TikTok to post a short video of the mad situation she found herself in.

“POV you test positive for Covid while over the Atlantic Ocean.”

“Shout out to Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters,” she added. Flight attendant Ragnhildur “Rocky” Eiríksdóttir provided Fotieo with food and drinks for the remainder of the flight.

Prior to flying, Fotieo explained to her TikTok followers, who had raised questions in the posts comment section, that she had received two negative PCR tests before boarding. Incidentally, the video has been viewed more than 4m times since it was first uploaded on December 21.

“I never made it to my destination,” she updated fans over TikTok. “Quarantined in Iceland now.”

Fotieo, who said she was fully vaccinated with a booster shot, told CNN in an interview that was on her way to Switzerland – her final destination – with her brother and father when she tested positive mid-flight.

“I opted to stay in the bathroom because I did not want to be around others on the flight,” the early childhood teacher said.

