Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after testing positive for Covid

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to go into a period of isolation and miss today’s Chelsea v Liverpool match after testing positive for Covid.

Klopp is reporting mild symptoms after taking a test at the club’s AXA Training Centre in Kirkby, Liverpool.

Assistant boss Pep Lijnders will be in charge of today’s trip to Chelsea as Klopp becomes the latest member of the Liverpool camp to receive a positive test result following three first-team stars also set to be absent for the match at Stamford Bridge.

On Friday, the Liverpool manager was unable to identify the three who will miss the game in west London, saying: “We have three new COVID cases in the team and a few more in the staff.”

“So it’s not so cool at the moment.”

“I’m not able to say who has been affected as we have to have the whole processes with proper PCR tests.”

“But you will see the day after tomorrow on the team sheet. It’s really clear who is affected or infected.”

An official statement from the club reads: “Jürgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.”

“Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday.”

“Three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results, however.”