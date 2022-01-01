Juanma Moreno rules out more Covid restrictions in Andalucia

Juanma Moreno, insists there will not be extra restrictions implemented next week



Juanma Moreno, the President of Andalucia, on Friday, December 31, insisted that next week’s meeting of the committee of experts will not result in further restrictions. They will appeal to put the clinical incidence before the accumulated he assured.

“Fortunately, Andalucia continues to be in the low table of incidence. All this, plus the fact that we are verifying in our hospitals that the clinical incidence is lower than in other times, makes us think that the measures that we are going to adapt are not going to be drastic, “explained Moreno, during a visit to the Bancosol warehouse in Malaga.

“In Andalucia we are not going to make decisions as they have been made in other communities, limiting mobility, limiting hours, or even limiting capacity”, he added.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Moreno confirmed with this statement that he is distancing himself from the line adopted by communities such as Catalonia, the Basque Country, and Galicia. Regional presidents of these communities have implemented restrictive proposals these last few days, in an effort to try to stop the rise of infections.

“Health is the most important thing, but health is also an economy, and we have to avoid creating new pockets of poverty”, stressed the President.

Referring to New Year’s Eve parties and the celebration of the Three Kings parades, Mr Moreno said, “We have made a series of recommendations that we hope will be taken into account. It is the councils themselves that are responsible for some of these events. I fully trust in the individual and collective responsibility of Andalucians”.

He once again defended the use of masks, alluding to the fact that “this is what our committee of experts recommends to us”. Reducing the quarantine period from ten to seven days, as announced last Thursday 30, is an action he fully agrees with, describing it as “reasonable”.

“Given the confluence of people that occurs in Andalucia, the committee recommended the obligation of outdoor masks to us. I know that the mask is terribly uncomfortable. I am the first to suffer from it, and I am not comfortable when I wear it, I say it as is”, explained Moreno.

“But, it is what it touches. I know it is an unpopular measure, but our reason for being is to safeguard health, and if the experts recommend it, we also recommend that they be worn outdoors”, he concluded, as reported by diariosur.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.