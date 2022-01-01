Homage sculpture to pandemic health professionals damaged in Huelva

PANDEMIC TRIBUTE: Juanma Moreno and Jesus Aguirre with one of the Applauding Hands statues Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

ONE of the Applauding Hands” sculpted in white Macael marble in homage to health professionals has been vandalised in Huelva.

Each of Andalucia’s provincial capitals has one of the sculptures donated in homage to their role during the Covid pandemic by the Marble Business-owners’ Association, AEMA.

One of the thumbs on the Huelva carving has been wrenched off while the plinth was also damaged.

“This work, like the other seven sculptures, is the result of a great deal of effort, goodwill and economic resources – which we do not have to spare – on the part of businesses acting out of total altruism,” AEMA’s president,  Jesus Posadas Chinchilla, said.

As well as an offence to the marble industry, which supplied all the marble and the labour costs, the vandalism was an affront to a collective that had fought for the region’s wellbeing during the height of the pandemic, Posadas declared.


