Fish fall from the sky in strange weather phenomenon in Texas

A shower of fish fell from the sky this week in Texarkana, Texas, in a strange yet explicable weather phenomenon.

At the beginning of this week, the residents of Texarkana reported that small fish were falling from the sky in what appeared to be a bizarre weather event. In reality, the fish, many of which could fit in the palm of a hand, were probably swept up by a waterspout and fell back to earth as it died down.

Fish falling from the sky is an example of “animal rain”, explained the city authorities, and “although it is not common”, it can happen with certain weather if the fish are light enough.

Of course, the animals were not in the sky before it started raining but rather were swept up by powerful waterspouts, which began in the air and moved towards the surface of the water.

As it becomes stronger, the centre of the waterspout can begin to pick up small, light objects, including fish. When the waterspout loses energy, the objects fall back down again, explained the Library of Congress.

Rising currents (extremely strong winds) are more powerful than waterspouts and can pick up animals larger than small fish, according to National Geographic, including birds, bats, frogs and snakes.

According to reports, the residents of Texarkana were relatively unsettled by the strange weather event. Although the animal rain has been one of the only cases of the phenomenon recorded in the state, the same thing happened in California in 2017, when a primary school in Oroville reported that 100 fish had fallen from the sky onto school property. Fish have also fallen from the sky at least three times in the last 30 years in the city of Lajamanu, Australia.

