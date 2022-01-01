Fire disaster averted in Carboneras port on New Year’s Eve

FIRE broke out in Carboneras port late on New Year’s Eve, affecting four moored boats.

Two of the boats sank, while two were burnt out but no-one as injured in the blaze, which produced only material damage, the Poniente fire brigade revealed afterwards.

Speaking after the fire was extinguished, a Proteccion Civil spokesman explained that thanks to cooperation from the many boat-owners who helped to move other pleasure craft, the fire did not spread and develop into “a real disaster.”