Fire disaster averted in Carboneras port on New Year’s Eve

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Fire disaster averted in Carboneras port on New Year's Eve
PROTECCION CIVIL: Assisted in extinguishing fire at Carboneras port Photo credit: Proteccion Civil

FIRE broke out in Carboneras port late on New Year’s Eve, affecting four moored boats.

Two of the boats sank, while two were burnt out but no-one as injured in the blaze, which produced only material damage, the Poniente fire brigade revealed afterwards.

Speaking after the fire was extinguished, a Proteccion Civil spokesman explained that thanks to cooperation from the many boat-owners who helped to move other pleasure craft, the fire did not spread and develop into “a real disaster.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here