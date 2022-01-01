Excavations unearth a blast from the pre-Roman past in El Ejido

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Excavations unearth a blast from the pre-Roman past in El Ejido
EL EJIDO: Iberians must have been there before the Romans Photo credit: Kallerna

A DIG at the Ciavieja site in El Ejido last November and December found evidence of a large pre-Roman wall.

According to the Almeria University archaeologists carrying out the excavations, this would have fallen into disuse at some time between the First Century BC and Fourth Century AD.

“Introducing this site to the younger generations and society in general is a priority,” declared El Ejido’s mayor Francisco Gongora who recently visited the site with Culture councillor Julia Ibañez.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“Knowing more about our  historic legacy is vital from the point of view of culture and identity,” Gongora continued, pointing out that the Ciavieja site was also significant economically, as it was becoming an important tourist attraction.

These and other finds are included in El Ejido’s project to investigate and promote what was the Roman town of Murgi in a programme coordinated by Almeria University and led by the archaeologist Carmen Ana Pardo.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here