Excavations unearth a blast from the pre-Roman past in El Ejido

A DIG at the Ciavieja site in El Ejido last November and December found evidence of a large pre-Roman wall.

According to the Almeria University archaeologists carrying out the excavations, this would have fallen into disuse at some time between the First Century BC and Fourth Century AD.

“Introducing this site to the younger generations and society in general is a priority,” declared El Ejido’s mayor Francisco Gongora who recently visited the site with Culture councillor Julia Ibañez.

“Knowing more about our historic legacy is vital from the point of view of culture and identity,” Gongora continued, pointing out that the Ciavieja site was also significant economically, as it was becoming an important tourist attraction.

These and other finds are included in El Ejido’s project to investigate and promote what was the Roman town of Murgi in a programme coordinated by Almeria University and led by the archaeologist Carmen Ana Pardo.