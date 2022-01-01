El Corte Inglés, Carrefour and Ikea offer to sell antigen tests

The National Association of Large Distribution Companies has offered to sell antigen tests, although the Ministry of Health is not currently considering this.

The National Association of Large Distribution Companies (Anged), which includes companies such as El Corte Inglés, Carrefour and Ikea, has written a letter to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, offering to sell antigen tests in its network of commercial establishments.

The objective of this offering is that citizens can access millions of antigen tests more quickly and easily and that the price will be more accessible.

Spanish supermarkets cannot sell antigen tests, which are currently only sold at pharmacies. A medical prescription is not needed, something which varies in other parts of Europe.

In other countries, supermarkets such as Lidl and Carrefour can sell them, as can Mercadona in Portugal. This, along with their lower prices, has led many Spaniards to cross the border in order to obtain them in the face of the shortages at Spanish pharmacies around the country.

However, the Ministry of Health is not currently considering the possibility that self-diagnostic tests may be sold in supermarkets or at other commercial establishments.

Despite the offer from Anged, pharmacies are currently the only places authorised to sell this type of test for the diagnosis of COVID-19.

