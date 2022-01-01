Drunk woman arrested for running in front of plane after missing final call

A passenger was arrested after running in front of a plane on the airport tarmac after missing her final call to board.

53-year-old Vickie Meyers told police she was drunk and made a run for Spirit Airlines plane at Sky Harbor Airport, in Phoenix, last Sunday, as reported by KSAZ-TV.

Meyers, who was going back home to St. Louis, Missouri, said that she was confused about the departure time and had missed the final call for boarding.

She tried to get through the boarding gate door by inputting a random code and then went through a nearby emergency exit down to the airport tarmac.

She ran across the tarmac and in front of the plane where she is believed to have attempted to get the pilot’s attention.

Passenger Bryan Jones told KSAZ-TV: “She decided to go out the emergency doors, to the tarmac, and start arguing with grounds crews about why she should be let on the plane still.”

Meyers was held by airport staff until police arrived who then took her back to the terminal and arrested her.

She was taken to Maricopa County jail and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing.