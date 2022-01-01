Brave PAWS-PATAS volunteers make a splash to raise the cash!

ANN AND BRAD SWIFT have been organising the Mojacar New Year’s Day swim for seven years.

The initial fundraising events honoured Elaine McBride, who lost her battle with cancer, and then helped Little Leo who suffered with brain tumours but sadly died aged five.

As the New Year swim attracted more attention and public support, PAWS-PATAS volunteer Kerry Clarke decided to brave the Alboran Sea and raise much-needed cash for the animal shelter.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Covid-19 has affected all charities and with the shelter requiring €10,500 per month, it has been an uphill struggle trying to help and re-home numerous kittens, cats, puppies and dogs,” stated PAWS-PATAS vice-president Chrissie Cremore.

“So on Saturday January 1, 2022, people of all ages donned fun outfits at high noon and plunged into the chilly Mediterranean where they endured 15 minutes of bobbing in the water whilst delivering a roaring rendition of Auld Lang Syne.”

With sponsorship money, plus a Grand Raffle with prizes from local businesses and restaurants, almost €4,000 had been raised at last count.

This will go towards maintenance plus a container which the shelter desperately needs for storage.

Meanwhile, dedicated volunteers Cynthia de Boer, Kerry Clarke, Louise Yarrington and John Sutcliffe raised money for an industrial washing machine after sponsors guaranteed them €2,022 if they stayed in the sea for 22 minutes.

“The Executive Committee and PAWS-PATAS volunteers wish you all a happy, healthy, positive and prosperous 2022,” Chrissie said.

“Keep smiling and keep safe as we cannot exist without YOU!”

For further information about PAWS-PATAS, visit their www.paws-patas.org website or contact the [email protected] or [email protected] email addresses.

“People often tell us they would love to adopt a cat or dog but are discouraged by the difficulties in getting an animal back home,” Chrissie said. “Well, don’t be put off, as we can also arrange transport to the UK.”