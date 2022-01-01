Barcelona police break up large-scale NYE orgy after two participants knock on wrong door

On New Year’s Eve, police in Barcelona broke up a large-scale orgy involving more than 70 participants after two of them knocked on the wrong door.

A lively New Year’s Eve party was in full swing with a group of 70 people participating in an orgy, when it was broken up by the local police in the town of Lliçà d’Amunt in Barcelona.

The authorities were alerted to the situation as two of the would-be participants got the address wrong and knocked on the door of the wrong house. A local resident of the area called the police to inform them that two strangers were attempting to enter his house.

When the police officers arrived and identified and interrogated the suspects, the pair explained that they had been looking for another house in the area where a party was being held.

As there are currently restrictions in place in Cataluña due to coronavirus, the police officers went to the location where the event was taking place. At the top of the building, they found between 50 and 70 people having sex.

All of the participants were American, and they had hired prostitutes and rented the house to celebrate the end of the year. The police did not arrest any of them.

However, they did identify all of the participants, and they will have to pay the appropriate fines for having broken the rules.

