Woman has leg amputated after infection from pedicure and receives millions in compensation

A nail salon in Florida has been ordered to pay millions in compensation to a woman whose leg had to be amputated after an infection from a pedicure.

A woman who had to have her leg amputated from the knee down due to a circulation problem caused by an infection from a pedicure will receive 1.75 million dollars in compensation.

The nail salon Tammy’s Nail 2, in Florida, United States, has been ordered to pay Clara Shellman for the damages caused, which go beyond the amputation itself. As a consequence of the medical expenses resulting from the infection, the 55-year-old woman lost her home.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The infection spread rapidly through the foot and lower leg due to the peripheral arterial disease suffered by Shellman. According to the lawsuit, the tools used by the nail salon employee who gave Shellman the pedicure in 2018 were not clean.

“When she frequented this salon, Ms. Shellman had a reasonable expectation that the professionals working there would keep their tools clean to protect her health and safety,” said Shellman’s lawyer, Paul Fulmer, from Morgan & Morgan Lawyers.

Although he considers that “no amount could fully compensate her for this life-altering injury,” the lawyer was satisfied that “this deserved settlement will help her cover the high cost of her medical bills and her ongoing care.”

The lawsuit began in May 2020 and the owners of the nail salon initially denied the allegations that the required hygiene standards were not met. In fact, they claimed that Shellman was responsible for not having gone to the doctor immediately or not making “reasonable efforts to prevent the development of the infection”.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.