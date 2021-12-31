Warmest New Year’s Eve on record for UK

The UK is experiencing its warmest New Year’s Eve on record.

The Met Office has confirmed that the UK is experiencing its warmest New Year’s Eve on record with temperatures already reaching 14.9C (58.82F.)

The previous record was held in Colwyn Bay in 2011 when temperatures reached 14.8C (58.64F), however, that has been beaten at 11am today in Ryehill, East Yorkshire.

The Met Office has said that temperatures will continue to rise throughout the day across the UK before falling slightly during the night.

The mildest weather is set to be in parts of southern and eastern England, including the West Country, London and Lincolnshire.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said: “Our station at Ryehill, a small village in East Yorkshire has recorded 14.9 degrees today, which tops the previous record of 14.8. It has provisionally broken the New Year’s Eve record.”

“We would expect that to climb further and reach temperatures we saw yesterday of around 15.5 degrees.”

The Met Office said heavy rain will move northwards and move slowly across central Scotland before easing gradually.

Rain is also expected to clear quickly across England and Wales, with the day being blustery but very mild with sunny spells.