Town hall launches project for online shopping in La Nucia

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Town hall launches project for online shopping in La Nucia
DIGITAL PLATFORM: Buy from home in La Nucia Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

LA NUCIA launched its online Market Place venture on December 31.

More than local 100 businesses and firms have already joined the free www.comerciolanucia.com digital platform enabling them to sell online.

The creation of La Nucia’s Industry and Commerce departments, the initiative is run by Lab Nucia – the town’s Business Laboratory – and the AECNU business-owners association, although it is not necessary to belong to the association to participate, Commerce councillor Frederik Herweijer explained.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

La Nucia town hall has invested €40,000 in the project, of which €20,000 came from the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, which distributes part of the European Regional Development Fund (Feder) grants.

The registration period for businesses to join remains open, with the sole requirement that all are registered in La Nucia for tax purposes.

Technical assistance for joining the Market Place is free for the first three years to enable the digitalisation of as many businesses as possible, Herweijer said.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here