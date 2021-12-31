Town hall launches project for online shopping in La Nucia

LA NUCIA launched its online Market Place venture on December 31.

More than local 100 businesses and firms have already joined the free www.comerciolanucia.com digital platform enabling them to sell online.

The creation of La Nucia’s Industry and Commerce departments, the initiative is run by Lab Nucia – the town’s Business Laboratory – and the AECNU business-owners association, although it is not necessary to belong to the association to participate, Commerce councillor Frederik Herweijer explained.

La Nucia town hall has invested €40,000 in the project, of which €20,000 came from the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, which distributes part of the European Regional Development Fund (Feder) grants.

The registration period for businesses to join remains open, with the sole requirement that all are registered in La Nucia for tax purposes.

Technical assistance for joining the Market Place is free for the first three years to enable the digitalisation of as many businesses as possible, Herweijer said.