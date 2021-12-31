Three dead in 20-vehicle traffic accident in Lleida

Twenty vehicles involved in a traffic accident in foggy conditions on the AP-2 motorway in Castelldans

Three people are reported to have died in the early hours of this morning, Friday, December 31, after a traffic accident on the AP-2 motorway in the province of Lleida. More than 20 vehicles were involved in the pile-up that occurred under foggy conditions as the road passed through the municipality of Castelldans.

As reported by the Servei Catala de Transit (SCT), there is also a critically injured child, who has been transferred to the Arnau de Vilanova University Hospital in Lleida.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to a report from the Bombers de la Generalitat, they received a call at around 4.45am informing them of the incident. They have reported that among the twenty vehicles involved in the collision – which occurred in both directions of the road – there were at least seven lorries.

Emergency services were mobilised to the location, including 20 ground units of the Servei d’Emergencies Mediques (SEM), a helicopter, and a team of psychologists, as reported by diariodemallorca.es.